Tennis Center offers free youth camp for beginners

Warren Luce, and his wife, Valerie Davia, plan to give back to the Tennis Center at Steamboat Springs.

John F. Russell

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A great New Years Resolution for people young and old, is to learn a new skill. The Steamboat Springs Tennis Center can help check that off within the first three days of 2020.

On Thursday, Jan. 2, and Friday, Jan. 3, the tennis center will host a free camp for new or beginner tennis players age 5 to 18.

The camp, hosted by the Steamboat Tennis Association, will host kids, age 5 to 11, from 9 to 10 a.m. The 12- to 18-year-olds will attend from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

All participants need to bring is a pair of non-marking shoes. Call 970-879-8400 to reserve a place.