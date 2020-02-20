Steamboat swimmers qualify for state at Loveland

Eight members of the Steamboat Springs Swim Team competed in Loveland last weekend, with many posting state-qualifying times.

Patti Worsley/Courtesy

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Eight Steamboat Springs swim team members competed at Loveland the weekend of Feb. 14, with most posting state-qualifying times.

Zoe Anfang finished fifth in the 12-and-under 500-yard freestyle, earning a personal best time of six minutes, 1.85 seconds. She dropped time in all six of her events.

Vaughn Higgins qualified for the 14-and-under state championships in three events at Loveland. He finished fourth in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:19.10. He also earned fifth in the 50-yard back in 37.35 and ninth in the 100 freestyle in 1:12.67.

Both Higgins, 10, and Anfang, 11, will compete at state in Thornton starting Feb. 28. Joining them will be Kelsey Bryant, 13, who previously qualified in the 50 and 100 freestyle, as well as the 100-yard breaststroke.

The next weekend, Anfang and Higgins will compete in five events each at the Silver State Championships in Loveland, joined by four teammates.

At Loveland, Ivy Ladrow, 12, and Lander Martyn, 9, both earned qualifying marks. Ladrow took seventh in the 500 free with a time of 6:14.61 and 12th in the 100 butterfly. Martyn finished ninth in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:42.72.

They join Amanda Dietrich and Kelsey Bryant, who previously qualified.

This weekend, Grace Schoen will be the sole Steamboat swimmer at the Senior State Championships in Fort Collins, competing in the 200-yard breaststroke and 200 backstroke.

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.