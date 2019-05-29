Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club hires 6-time NCAA championship coach Dave Steward as director of athletics

Former University of Denver coach Dave Stewart will be coming to Steamboat Springs to fill a position as the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club’s director of athletics.

Courtesy

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — It took seven months, but earlier this week, the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club announced it had hired Dave Stewart as director of athletics.

“It was always part of the plan to hire someone, but October wasn’t the conducive time for finding a quality candidate going into the season,” said Jon Nolting, who left the role of director of athletics to become associate executive director of the club in the fall. “Plus, all of the planning had already been done … so, we went ahead into the winter knowing that we would come back to this in the spring.”

Nolting said the wait paid off, and he is thrilled to welcome Stewart to the club’s leadership team. Stewart was previously head Nordic coach at the University of Denver.

Stewart, who won six National Collegiate Athletic Association national titles while with the University of Denver, also is thrilled to be moving to a mountain community and the club he fell in love with when he first started visiting Steamboat more than a decade ago.

“I’ve spent a lot of time in Steamboat Springs over the last 15 years or so,” Stewart said. “The community is special, obviously, and so is the position. Being able to work for the club, giving these kids an opportunity to get exposed to snow sports and athletics, is something I’m really passionate about.”

For the past 13 years, Stewart focused his efforts into building winning teams at the University of Denver where he worked as an assistant for one year, before moving into the head coach’s position for the next 12. During that time, the DU team won NCAA titles in 2008, 2009, 2010, 2014, 2016 and 2018. Stewart was named the 2016 United States Collegiate and Snowboard Association’s co-Nordic national Coach of the Year as well as Rocky Mountain Intercollegiate Ski Association Coach of the Year in 2008, 2009, 2014, 2016 and 2018.

Before his celebrated coaching career, Stewart, who grew up in Vermont, skied for the University of Vermont, where he graduated in 2000. He also raced with the Subaru Factory Team for five years, earning multiple top-10 results at the U.S. National Championships, and he represented the U.S. in World Cup competition in 2005. When he wasn’t on the snow, he continued to find success in the classroom earning an MBA from Daniels College of Business at the University of Denver in 2012.

“I love coaching, and Denver has been a fabulous place to do it,” Stewart said. “We have a pretty diverse team here from Europe and the U.S. and also lately a number of Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club athletes here as well. It’s been a ton of fun, combining the Alpine and Nordic sides of the sport, and pursuing those NCAA championships has been a great challenge and a lot of fun.”

But he said the chance to move to Steamboat and be part of the Winter Sports Club was also appealing.

“The opportunity to move to Steamboat with my family and work for the club is an incredible one,” Stewart said. “I’ve had some great exposure to the Steamboat Winter Sports Club through our athletes, and my wife’s father lives in Steamboat.

“I’ve always had a great impression of the club,” Stewart added. “It’s just such a great culture and the way it serves the community and gets kids out on snow and enjoying the winter. It was just a great opportunity for me.”

Nolting said Stewart will step into his new role on June 1. He will move to Steamboat with his wife, Haley, and the couple’s 2-year-old son Oscar.

“He will be working to make sure we have high quality coaching, make sure the programing of athletes’ development is focused, and he will help kids reach their full, long-term potential and find their passion,” Nolting said.

To reach John F. Russell, call 970-871-4209, email jrussell@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @Framp1966.