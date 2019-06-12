Steamboat Springs Running Series hosts 1st trail race of the summer at Howelsen

Bridget Boeger and Michael Boeger navagite a rocky section of the Howelsen Hill trail used in a past race.

Joel Reichenberger

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Runners will have a chance to kick up dust in the Steamboat Springs Running Series Howelsen Hill Trail Run on Saturday, June 15.

The trail conditions are in prime condition just in time for runners to ascend Howelsen Hill for both the 8-mile and 4-mile races.

“It’s a good introduction into trail running,” race director Walter Magill said. “It’s an early morning event so they can get back on with their day quickly.”

The 8-mile race, established 14 years ago, ascends Quarry Mountain on the Lupine Trails up Steamboat’s Little Moab before turning downhill, passing a stop at the Cow Pond.

The 4-mile course follows the 8-mile course, traveling gradually up Bluffs Loop and Ricky’s Ridge, but will turn at the first aid station on the intersection of Lupine Trail and Gas Line, to descend Blackmer Trail.

Magill said that the race’s finish will feature raffle prizes and a 10:30 a.m. brunch catered by Winona’s. There will be awards for top finishers.

The race’s course hasn’t changed from previous years, and Magill hopes it attracts a crowd of around 120 runners between the two races.

Runners can register online or go to Twisted Trails between 4 and 6 p.m. any day this week through Friday, June 14. Same-day registration will be offered at Olympian Hall at 7 a.m. on Saturday, the day of the race.

If you go What: Howelsen Hill Trail Run

When: 8 a.m., Saturday, June 15

Where: Howelsen Hill

Cost: $25 for 4-mile, $40 for 8-mile, younger than 17 pay age

Register: Twisted Trails between 4 and 6 p.m. through Friday, June 14, visit runningseries.com/steamboat-springs-running-series-2019/howelsen-hill-trail-run or day of at 7 a.m. on race day at Olympian Hall, Howelsen Parkway

All proceeds will go to the Knights of Columbus church in Steamboat. Kids younger than 17 pay their age, but adults pay $25 per 4-mile entry and $40 per 8-mile entry.

The trail run sets the tone for runs with increasing difficulty throughout the summer, especially on the trails. The Running Series’ calendar features a road race next, followed by trail runs up Hahns Peak on July 6 and Spring Creek on July 27th. August and September will feature longer races before the series culminates with an October fun run.

But Magill said this race has a special tradition with the Cow Pond on its course.

“We have the option for a pond swim on a warm day,” Magill said. “I like jumping in the pond and it’s just fun to give people in town or out of town a chance to run Howelsen and get to know the course.”

