Steamboat Springs High School hockey players receive all-conference, all-state honors
March 12, 2019
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Three members of the Steamboat Springs High School hockey team were recognized by the Colorado High School Activities Association on the conference and state levels.
Patrick Sumner received all-state honorable mention honors.
Sumner also was named first team all-conference while Tanner Ripley and Matthew Kempers were named second team all-conference.
Sumner and Kempers also will be playing in the senior all-star game.
