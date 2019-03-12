Steamboat Springs High School hockey players receive all-conference, all-state honors

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Three members of the Steamboat Springs High School hockey team were recognized by the Colorado High School Activities Association on the conference and state levels.

Patrick Sumner received all-state honorable mention honors.

Sumner also was named first team all-conference while Tanner Ripley and Matthew Kempers were named second team all-conference.

Sumner and Kempers also will be playing in the senior all-star game.

To reach Leah Vann, call 970-871-4253, email lvann@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @LVann_Sports