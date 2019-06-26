Steamboat Running Series hosts Mountain Madness 10K, half-marathon to kick off 4th of July week

Matthew Hall, right, leads a pack of runners in the Mountain Madness race in Steamboat Springs.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Road runners near and far can sign up for this weekend’s Mountain Madness 10K and half-marathon.

“It’s our second largest race behind the Continental Divide Trail Race,” race director Lucas Crespin said. “We get a lot of out-of-town people up here for Fourth of July, and they see a 10K and a lot of people can handle running a 10K. It’s a little more attainable than the half-marathon, but we have that option for people who want that challenge as well.”

Crespin expects a crowd of 200 runners for the Mountain Madness, which is one of few road races held in Routt County. The race, which will be held on Sunday, June 30, will also welcome young runners for a kids’ dash at 9 a.m., after both the 10K and half-marathon starts.

Mountain Madness is one of the oldest races in the Steamboat Running Series next to the Hayden Cog Run. The journey takes runners along River Road with views of Steamboat Resort and up through the challenging ascent in the Dakota Ridge neighborhood.

For the first time in Crespin’s three years as race director, the event will have chip timing. In the past, the race has had timers with stop watches to keep track of results.

“That is something we experimented in a couple races last year but implemented for every race this year,” Crespin said. “It makes it a lot easier — quicker results, televisions that show instant results across the line and results go up online before we even leave the race.”

Chip timing is when a racer’s bib has a chip that tracks their time through a computerized process. When they cross the finish, their time is automatically sorted by age division and gender.

IF YOU GO What: Mountain Madness 10K and half-marathon

When: 7 a.m. Sunday, June 30

Where: 45 Howelsen Pkwy.

Cost: $35 10K, $45 half-marathon, $15 kids 17 and younger

How to register: Online or from 4 to 6 p.m. at Twisted Trails Running Company

Mountain Madness is fully staffed with volunteers from the Steamboat Soccer Club, and in exchange, the club will receive a percentage of the proceeds from the race sign-ups. Volunteers will be working three aid stations that offer water and Tailwind, but carrying your own hydration for the half-marathon is highly encouraged. Port-a-potties are available at the start, six-mile and nine-mile points. Parking at Howelsen Hill Complex is available 1/4 mile from the start.

People who want to volunteer for future races with the Running Series can sign up online at runningseries.com under the volunteer tab.

Crespin also encourages participants to sign up before the race online or from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Twisted Trails Running Company. On-site registration will be available starting at 6:15 a.m. Sunday.

Registration costs $35 for the 10K and $45 for the half-marathon, while the kids dash is free. All participants 17 and younger can register for $15 and T-shirts will be sold for $10. Registration includes post-race food.

Prizes will be awarded to the top three male and female finishers and are not divided by age group. The half-marathon kicks off first at 7 a.m. while the 10K starts at 8 a.m. The cut-off time for the races is 11 a.m., but River Road will not be closed to traffic.

