Steamboat Roubaix postponed
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The inaugural Steamboat Roubaix – Hell of the High Rockies, scheduled for Sunday, May 31, has been postponed.
Steamboat Velo, which has held the Steamboat Stage Race in September for 11 years, announced the new race in February. The Roubaix, which doesn’t have a new date yet, was slated to offer three courses ranging from 36 to 70 miles and have up to 500 riders.
The Roubaix was the first of the major bike races in Steamboat Springs, so it is the first to suffer a change of schedule. Next on the schedule is the Moots Colorado Ranch Rally, which is still scheduled for June 27.
