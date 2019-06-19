Steamboat adds climbing options at Old Town and Love Climbing Adventures Climbing Center

Grace Manning, 7, climbs up the wall on Tuesday, June 18, at the Love Climbing Adventures Climbing Center climbing gym in Steamboat Springs.

Leah Vann

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The local climbing scene is reaching new heights.

Love Climbing Adventures Climbing Center, located at 2673 Jacobs Circle, Unit 200, in Steamboat Springs is in its second year as a climbing gym and currently has more than 250 members. As the only sole climbing gym in Steamboat, Love Climbing Adventures is currently undergoing construction to add more walls, including a cave-like structure for climbing. The hope is the gym will be completed by December.

“I’ve always been truthful with how I want to run the business,” Love Climbing Adventures owner Justin Dillie said. “I said if we hit 250 members then we would be able to expand, and we did, so we’re expanding.”

But Dillie said the gym’s construction was delayed due to Love Climbing Adventures’ recent purchase of Rocky Mountain Ventures, a company that provides ice climbing, rock climbing, backcountry skiing and snowshoeing adventures in the Steamboat area. He hopes that, by offering more outdoor activities, the gym will live up to its adventurist philosophy and bring the climbing community closer together.

“We are now jumping into that to add the ‘A’ of our name into play,” Dillie said. “We offer community climb days where people can sign up and go out rock climbing in our community at a discount, and we’ll be coming out with a locals card as well for locals to go out and climb. A lot of people want to do it with their kids, and we want to be able to offer that as a step in the door to climb outside.”

With the Love Climbing Adventures locals card, Dillie will offer adventures for a 20% discount, which includes rock climbing or backcountry skiing and 15% off experiences like snowshoeing or other trail-involved activities.

Jason Colby, 13, climbs up a wall on Tuesday, June 18, at the Love Climbing Adventures climbing gym.

Leah Vann

The recent addition of a climbing wall at Old Town Hot Springs, located at 136 S. Lincoln Ave., adds more options for people looking to get into the sport. Old Town Hot Springs Executive Director Stephanie Orozco said rock climbing gyms are now more commonly seen at recreation centers.

The climbing wall opened last week at Old Town Hot Springs. It’s fully staffed with instructors, and equipment is also available at the gym. Rock climbing is included with a membership at Old Town.

“We have an aquatics one in the hot pool, and it’s always been really well received,” Orozco said. “With the expansion of our gym, our idea was to expand options for adults and kids. It’s just a different way for people to move their bodies in a healthy way.”

Dillie doesn’t see Old Town’s wall as a competitor, but as more of an advantage to the rock climbing community. While it doesn’t hold a candle to the vast number of routes at Love Climbing Adventures, it’ll help gauge interest from beginners or cater towards the tourist crowd. He hopes to partner with Old Town for programming down the line and even provide an extra practice venue for his high school climbing team.

Orozco said Old Town is exploring options for its climbing wall operating hours, but if people want to try it, just come in and ask the front desk.

“I think that it’s going to be very beneficial for us because it’s going to be what we want the whole reason for the gym to do: inspire kids to climb,” Dillie said.

To reach Leah Vann, call 970-871-4253, email lvann@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @lvann_sports.