STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Soroco Rams girls basketball team moved to an 8-1 record after defeating South Park (5-3) on the road, 71-36.

The Rams will host West Grand (3-4) next at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5.

