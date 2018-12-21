Soroco Rams girls basketball defeats South Park on the road before winter break
December 21, 2018
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Soroco Rams girls basketball team moved to an 8-1 record after defeating South Park (5-3) on the road, 71-36.
The Rams will host West Grand (3-4) next at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5.
