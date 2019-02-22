Routt County sends two to championship finals, five stay alive in consolation

DENVER — In addition to Soroco High School senior Jace Logan, 170, and Hayden High School junior Hunter Planansky, 182, competing in the state finals, Routt County will have a strong presence in the consolation bracket on the final day of state wrestling competition.

Soroco senior Jesse Amrein, 195, lost in today’s quarterfinal, then defeated Yuma junior Cayden Lynch by an 8-4 decision to advance in the consolation bracket. Soroco sophomore Kody Logan, 145, went 2-0 on the day in consolation, defeating Peyton Junior Colton Murray to stay alive.

Hayden freshman Dylan Zimmerman, 113, fell to Rye sophomore Michael Atencio by a 6-1 decision in the semifinals and will continue in the consolation bracket. Hayden senior Hunter Hatcher, 195, fell to Cheyenne Wells senior Dawson Worley in the quarterfinal, then defeated Holly senior Abe Rosales to stay alive in the consolation bracket.

