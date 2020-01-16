RESULTS: Vertigo Craze
Town Challenge Ski Ascent Series
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
Junior
Female 10 to 14
Place, name, total time
- 1 Ellie Reynolds 1:04:20
- 2 Gigi Lobeck 1:09:32
- 3 Reesa Pond 1:09:34
Female 15 to 17
- 1 Caroline Landers 1:42:50
Male 10 to 14
- 1 Ethan Maines 40:17
- 2 Curtis Zanni 42:44
- 3 Delia Reynolds 1:09:35
Sport
Female 15 and over
- 1 Sarah Glassmeyer 1:16:16
- 2 Kirsten Tidik 1:20:30
- 3 Alyssa Laliberte 1:29:48
- 4 Devra Reimon 1:32:19
- 5 Chrissy Lynch 1:35:45
- 6 Penelope Friedman 2:30:10
- 7 Kelly Landers 2:30:11
Male 15 and over
- 1 Greg Friedman 1:09:20
- 2 Bill Feiges 1:09:45
- 3 Jason Sigmon 1:14:20
- 4 Jeff Chamberlain 1:14:21
- 5 Chris Speer 1:14:28
- 6 Jon Wade 1:14:29
- 7 David Landman 1:15:40
- 8 Ron Famiglietti 1:15:55
- 9 Larry Lindeman 1:26:59
- 10 Tony Lodico 1:27:20
- 11 Eric Bender 1:31:19
- 12 Buzz Zars 1:40:00
- 13 Nicholas Hobson 2:30:12
Pro/Open
Female 15 and over
- 1 Hannah Bingham 1:38:45
- 2 Liz Doby 1:56:12
Male 15 and over
- 1 Barkley Robinson 1:19:42
- 2 Gavin Malia 1:22:33
- 3 Alex Pond 1:23:00
- 4 Ben Glassmeyer 1:23:30
- 5 Jimmy Howe 1:26:32
- 6 Nelson Carmichael 1:27:09
- 7 David Zink 1:31:45
- 8 Leonard Zanni 1:34:20
- 9 Erik Lobeck 1:38:20
- 10 Jason Blair 1:39:20
- 11 Chris Sias 1:39:40
- 12 Matthew Lundy 1:40:20
- 13 Peter Surgent 1:43:16
- 14 Jonathan Aldrich 1:46:30
- 15 Joe Laliberte 1:47:00
- 16 John Williams 1:52:06
- 17 Geoff Hunt 1:56:10
- 18 Alan Hathcock 2:23:22
