RESULTS: Vertigo Craze

Sports & Outdoors | January 16, 2020

Town Challenge Ski Ascent Series
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020

Junior

Female 10 to 14

Place, name, total time

  • 1 Ellie Reynolds 1:04:20
  • 2 Gigi Lobeck 1:09:32
  • 3 Reesa Pond 1:09:34

Female 15 to 17

  • 1 Caroline Landers 1:42:50

Male 10 to 14

  • 1 Ethan Maines 40:17
  • 2 Curtis Zanni 42:44
  • 3 Delia Reynolds 1:09:35

Sport

Female 15 and over

  • 1 Sarah Glassmeyer 1:16:16
  • 2 Kirsten Tidik 1:20:30
  • 3 Alyssa Laliberte 1:29:48
  • 4 Devra Reimon 1:32:19
  • 5 Chrissy Lynch 1:35:45
  • 6 Penelope Friedman 2:30:10
  • 7 Kelly Landers 2:30:11

Male 15 and over

  • 1 Greg Friedman 1:09:20
  • 2 Bill Feiges 1:09:45
  • 3 Jason Sigmon 1:14:20
  • 4 Jeff Chamberlain 1:14:21
  • 5 Chris Speer 1:14:28
  • 6 Jon Wade 1:14:29
  • 7 David Landman 1:15:40
  • 8 Ron Famiglietti 1:15:55
  • 9 Larry Lindeman 1:26:59
  • 10 Tony Lodico 1:27:20
  • 11 Eric Bender 1:31:19
  • 12 Buzz Zars 1:40:00
  • 13 Nicholas Hobson 2:30:12

Pro/Open

Female 15 and over

  • 1 Hannah Bingham 1:38:45
  • 2 Liz Doby 1:56:12

Male 15 and over

  • 1 Barkley Robinson 1:19:42
  • 2 Gavin Malia 1:22:33
  • 3 Alex Pond 1:23:00
  • 4 Ben Glassmeyer 1:23:30
  • 5 Jimmy Howe 1:26:32
  • 6 Nelson Carmichael 1:27:09
  • 7 David Zink 1:31:45
  • 8 Leonard Zanni 1:34:20
  • 9 Erik Lobeck 1:38:20
  • 10 Jason Blair 1:39:20
  • 11 Chris Sias 1:39:40
  • 12 Matthew Lundy 1:40:20
  • 13 Peter Surgent 1:43:16
  • 14 Jonathan Aldrich 1:46:30
  • 15 Joe Laliberte 1:47:00
  • 16 John Williams 1:52:06
  • 17 Geoff Hunt 1:56:10
  • 18 Alan Hathcock 2:23:22

