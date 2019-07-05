RESULTS: Jumpin’ and Jammin’ July 4, 2019
Official Nordic combined
U-16 boys
- 1 Skyler Amy
- 2 Tate Frantz
- 3 Caleb Zuckerman
- 4 Zach Selzman
- 5 Thomas Miller
U-18 boys
- 1 Niklas Malacinski
- 2 Evan Nichols
- 3 Gunnar Gilbertson
- 4 Carter Brubaker
- 5 Tim Ziegler
Senior men
- 1 Taylor Fletcher
- 2 Jared Shumate
- 3 Grant Andrews
- 4 Stephen Schumann
- 5 Beckett Ledger
- 6 Michael Ward
- 7 Aidan Ripp
- 8 Henry Johnstone
- 9 Mason Winter
Senior women
- 1 Tara Geraghty-Moats
- 2 Alexa Brabec
- 3 Tess Arnone
- 4 Kathleen O’Connell
- 5 Annika Malacinski
- 6 Aspen Bennett-Manke
For full results, hit download.
