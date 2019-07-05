 RESULTS: Jumpin' and Jammin' July 4, 2019 | SteamboatToday.com

RESULTS: Jumpin’ and Jammin’ July 4, 2019

Sports & Outdoors | July 5, 2019

Shelby Reardon

Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club member Annika Malacinski finishes the 3-kilometer cross-country race on Lincoln Avenue on Thursday, July 4.
Shelby Reardon

Official Nordic combined

U-16 boys

  • 1 Skyler Amy 
  • 2 Tate Frantz
  • 3 Caleb Zuckerman
  • 4 Zach Selzman
  • 5 Thomas Miller

U-18 boys

  • 1 Niklas Malacinski 
  • 2 Evan Nichols
  • 3 Gunnar Gilbertson
  • 4 Carter Brubaker
  • 5 Tim Ziegler 

Senior men

  • 1 Taylor Fletcher
  • 2 Jared Shumate
  • 3 Grant Andrews
  • 4 Stephen Schumann
  • 5 Beckett Ledger
  • 6 Michael Ward
  • 7 Aidan Ripp
  • 8 Henry Johnstone
  • 9 Mason Winter

Senior women

  • 1 Tara Geraghty-Moats
  • 2 Alexa Brabec
  • 3 Tess Arnone
  • 4 Kathleen O’Connell
  • 5 Annika Malacinski
  • 6 Aspen Bennett-Manke

For full results, hit download.

Nordic combined U-16 boys 3K Results 07/04/19Download
Nordic combined U-18 boys, senior men, senior women 3K results 07/07/19Download
Nordic combined U-12 and U-14 1K resultsDownload

