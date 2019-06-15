PHOTOS: Steamboat vs. Aspen rugby

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Fighting Bull Trout hosted its first home game of the season on Saturday, June 15 at Whistler Park. It was the first game of the season for the Bull Trout, who lost to the Aspen Gentlemen 20-15. Aspen moves to a 2-0 record.

The Aspen Gentlemen take down Steamboat’s Gabe Furnivall during the Steamboat Fighting Bull Trout home opener on Saturday, June 16, at Whistler Park.

Leah Vann

Steamboat Rugby’s Gabriel Nuno gains possession of the ball during the game against the Aspen Gentlemen on Saturday, June 15, at Whistler Park.

Leah Vann

Steamboat Rugby’s Taylor Anderson passes the ball to Rob Schwarz during their home opener against the Aspen Gentlemen on Saturday, June 15, at Whistler Park.

Leah Vann

Aspen’s Chris Campbell reaches for the ball ahead of Steamboat’s Taylor Anderson during Steamboat’s home opener on Saturday, June 15, at Whistler Park.

rugby-sbt-061619-7

Steamboat’s Gabe Furnivall tackles Aspen’s James Kistner during the Steamboat Fighting Bull Trout Rugby team’s home opener on Saturday, June 15, at Whistler Park.

rugby-sbt-061619

Aspen’s James Kistner runs down field against Steamboat on Saturday, June 15, at Whistler Park.

Leah Vann

