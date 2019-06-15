PHOTOS: Steamboat vs. Aspen rugby
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Fighting Bull Trout hosted its first home game of the season on Saturday, June 15 at Whistler Park. It was the first game of the season for the Bull Trout, who lost to the Aspen Gentlemen 20-15. Aspen moves to a 2-0 record.
