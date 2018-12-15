 PHOTOS: Steamboat Springs FIS Continental Cup | SteamboatToday.com

PHOTOS: Steamboat Springs FIS Continental Cup

Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club’s Annika Malacinski, 17, jumps in the Continental Cup on Friday, Dec. 14, at Howelsen Hill. (Photo by Leah Vann)
Steamboat Springs Olympian Jasper Good leaps off the HS75 on Friday, Dec. 14, on Howelsen Hill. (Photo by Leah Vann)
New York Ski Educational Foundation athlete Tara Geraghty-Moats competes in the jumping round of the Nordic combined competition at the Continental Cup on Friday, Dec.14, at Howelsen Hill. (Photo by Leah Vann)
Steamboat Springs Olympian Taylor Fletcher claimed first place in the opening night of the FIS Continental Cup in Steamboat Springs. (Photo by Leah Vann)
Tara Geraghty-Moats skis in the cross country portion of the women’s Nordic combined competition at the Steamboat Springs Continental Cup on Friday, Dec. 14. Geraghty-Moats claimed first place. (Photo by Leah Vann)
Italy’s Lukas Runggaldier leads a pack of skiers in the cross country portion of the men’s Nordic combined Continental Cup on Friday, Dec. 14, at Brent Romick Arena. Runggaldier finished in fifth overall. (Photo by Leah Vann)
Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club’s Bennett Gamber competes in the cross country race of the Continental Cup on Friday, Dec. 14, at Brent Romick Rodeo Arena. (Photo by Leah Vann)
Tara Geraghty-Moats crosses the finish line in first at the women’s Nordic combined competition in the Steamboat Springs Continental Cup on Friday, Dec. 14. (Photo by Leah Vann)
Steamboat Springs Olympian Taylor Fletcher finishes the men’s Nordic combined race at the Continental Cup on Friday, Dec. 14, at Brent Romick Rodeo Arena. (Photo by Leah Vann)
Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club athlete Annika Malacinski embraces Finland’s Pinja Koivisto. Malacinski, who took seventh, and Koivisto, 10th, trained together in Finand. (Photo by Leah Vann)

