 Photos: SSWSC Murphy Roberts Holiday Classic | SteamboatToday.com

Photos: SSWSC Murphy Roberts Holiday Classic

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Alpine skiers from all across the country competed in the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club’s  Murphy Roberts Holiday Classic from Thursday, Dec. 20 to Saturday, Dec. 22 at Howelsen Hill.

Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club Alpine skier Alexandra Blair makes a turn during the Murphy Roberts Holiday Classic on Friday, Dec. 21 at Howelsen Hill. (Photo by: Leah Vann)
Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club skier Hannah Soria rounds a turn on the course of the Murphy Roberts Holiday Classic on Friday, Dec. 21 at Howelsen Hill. (Photo by: Leah Vann)
Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club Alpine ski racer Zachary Dekko races down Howelsen Hill at the annual Murphy Roberts Holiday Classic on Friday, Dec. 21. (Photo by: Leah Vann)
Ski and Snowboard Club Vail athlete Kyle Negomir nears the finish of the Murphy Roberts Holiday Classic on Saturday, Dec. 22 at Howelsen Hill. (Photo by: Leah Vann)
Canadian University of Colorado Boulder skier Joseph Young eyes the final turns of the Murphy Roberts Holiday Classic on Saturday, Dec. 22 at Howelsen Hill. (Photo by: Leah Vann)
Austrian Tobias Kogler of the University of Denver skis down Howelsen Hill at the Murphy Roberts Holiday Classic on Saturday, Dec. 22.
Finland’s Joonas Rasanen races in the Murphy Roberts Holiday Classic on Saturday, Dec. 22 at Howelsen Hill. (Photo by: Leah Vann)

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.