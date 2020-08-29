Photos: 24-hour ‘Boat Cruise teams
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The 24-hour ’Boat Cruise took place this weekend in Steamboat Springa. Nine teams rode cruiser bikes on a 10-mile loop from downtown to the mountain and back to downtown through 4 p.m. Saturday.
The event has already raised more than $25,000 to support early education programming through Integrated Community. To learn more about Integrated Community or to make a donation, visit ciiccolorado.org.
