Hayden girls defeat Saints, Soroco falls to Hotchkiss

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Making up a snowed-out game, the Hayden basketball teams hosted Vail Christian on Tuesday, Feb. 11.

The girls opened the night with a 45-39 win over the Saints, led by 14 points from sophomore Alison Rajzer. Freshman Emma Seagraves added 10 points, while senior Joey Deckler and LeeAna Nelson contributed 6 each.

The boys followed with a tough 77-46 loss. The Saints jumped ahead early, leading 24-17 after one quarter.

Hayden travels to Caprock Academy on Friday, Feb. 14, before hosting De Beque on Saturday, Feb. 15, for senior night.

Meanwhile, the Soroco basketball teams traveled to Hotchkiss where the girls lost a close game, 43-39. The teams were tied at 19 at the half, but the Bulldogs outscored the Rams 12-4 in the third to take the lead. Soroco outscored Hotchkiss 16-12 in the fourth, but it wasn’t enough to close the gap.

The Soroco boys were served a 77-46 loss by Hotchkiss. The Bulldogs drastically outscored the Rams 26-11 in the second and 27-13 in the third. In the fourth, Soroco netted 16 points compared to Hotchkiss’ 13.

The Rams travel to Meeker on Thursday, Feb. 13, and host Plateau Valley on Friday, Feb. 14.

Tuesday, Feb. 11

Girls: Hayden 45, Vail Christian 39

VC 7 14 11 7 – 39

H 6 17 12 10 – 45

Scoring: H, Alison Rajzer 14, Emma Seagraves 10, Joey Deckler 6, LeeAnna Nelson 6.

Boys: Vail Christian 70, Hayden 55

VC 24 17 10 19 – 70

H 17 12 14 12 – 55

Girls: Hotchkiss 43, Soroco 39

S 15 4 4 16 – 39

H 15 4 12 12 – 43

Boys: Hotchkiss 77, Soroco 46

S 6 11 13 16 – 46

H 11 26 27 13 – 77

