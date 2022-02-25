 Share: Reader photos | SteamboatToday.com
Trees stand in the snow off Routt County Road 36 on the way toward Strawberry Hot Springs.
Courtesy photo / Gwen Skinner
A moose made a visit near the Right-o-Way in the early morning.
Courtesy photo / Michele Mitchell
Horsemen ride during Steamboat's Winter Carnival.
Courtesy photo / Linda Briseno
A horsewoman rides downtown during Steamboat's Winter Carnival.
Courtesy photo. Grant Knisely
Fireworks during Winter Carnival.
Courtesy photo / Grant Knisely

