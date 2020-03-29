Routt County in photos: March 29 to April 4, 2020

March 11, 2020 |
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A Steamboat Springs Police Department officer was nearly struck last weekend by a passing vehicle, according to city of Steamboat Springs officials. Video captured from a Steamboat officer’s patrol car shows a...
March 9, 2020 |
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center assures the community it’s prepared to handle any local instances of COVID-19 as cases continue to spread across the globe. “I don’t want people to panic,” said...
March 8, 2020 |
Editor’s note: This story was updated at 6:32 p.m. STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — U.S. Highway 40 is reopened, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation, after a rockslide closed the road for about 5 hours on...
March 4, 2020 |
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The first reading of Steamboat Springs City Council’s ordinance to require all Steamboat residents and businesses to store their trash in bear-resistant containers passed unanimously Tuesday, March 3. “I don’t like mandating to...
February 13, 2020 |
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — An endowment fund to protect the Yampa River opened applications for its first grant cycle Tuesday, Feb. 11. The Yampa River Fund, launched in September 2019, plans to award approximately $100,000 to $200,000 in...