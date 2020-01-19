Routt County in photos: Jan. 19 to 25, 2020

Steamboat Women’s March brings allies together while touching on inequality, local sexual assault (with gallery) STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Messages from the fourth annual Women’s March on Steamboat Springs were clear: vote, support and empower. Those were some of the words written across countless signs and echoed by the five guest...

WATCH: Animal Control rescues dog from culvert STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Steamboat Springs Animal Control came to the rescue of a frightened pup Wednesday afternoon after it made its way into a culvert. The dog, a dachshund mix, crawled into a snow-covered culvert...

Middle school student waits hours to claim 1st chair at Steamboat Resort’s earliest Opening Day ever (with video) STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Sunny skies ushered in Opening Day at Steamboat Resort as a mass of people waited in line at Christie Peak Express lift Friday, eager to make their inaugural turns of the season...

Scientists hope ‘shocking’ day on Yampa River will prove valuable (with video) STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Billy Atkinson’s approach to counting fish in the Yampa River is shocking to say the least. The aquatic biologist for Colorado Parks and Wildlife has been doing this type of study for...