Routt County in photos: Feb. 16 to 22, 2020

Yampa River Fund opens 1st grant cycle; applications due March 24 STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — An endowment fund to protect the Yampa River opened applications for its first grant cycle Tuesday, Feb. 11. The Yampa River Fund, launched in September 2019, plans to award approximately $100,000 to $200,000 in...

107th Winter Carnival wraps up in Steamboat Springs with Diamond Hitch Parade (with video) STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The 107th Winter Carnival celebration culminated with paradegoers lining snow-covered Lincoln Avenue for the Diamond Hitch Parade on Sunday, Feb. 9. Configured in a diamond or multiple diamonds connected by rope, teams...

Cowboy-snow mix makes for good downhill ride at Steamboat Resort (with video) STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The large group of spectators who lined the Stampede ski run at the base of Steamboat Resort on Monday, Jan. 20, discovered that if you combine snow with about 80 professional rodeo cowboys,...

Steamboat Women’s March brings allies together while touching on inequality, local sexual assault (with gallery) STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Messages from the fourth annual Women’s March on Steamboat Springs were clear: vote, support and empower. Those were some of the words written across countless signs and echoed by the five guest...