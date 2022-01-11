 Share: Reader photos | SteamboatToday.com
Share: Reader photos

The slopes of Steamboat Resort from the top of Howelsen Hill Ski Area on Emerald Mountain as the sun was setting Friday night. Libby Lukens/Courtesy photo
Amazing turns down to 20 Mile Road — near the James Brown Soul Center of the Universe Bridge.
Carol Markowitz/Courtesy photo

Elk Mountain from North Routt, Sleeping Giant from town.
Michael Abrahams/Courtesy photo
Sunrise with Sleeping Giant.
Aleka Scott/Courtesy photo

Submit your photos by emailing them to Share@SteamboatPilot.com. Don’t forget to include a brief description of the shot and the photographer who should get credit for it.

