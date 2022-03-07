 Photos: The sweet sound of symphony | SteamboatToday.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Photos: The sweet sound of symphony

Galleries Photo-galleries |

Steamboat Pilot & Today
news@steamboatpilot.com
Ernest Richardson conducts the Steamboat Springs High School Orchestra during a rehearsal on Sunday, March 6, 2022, before they performed a concert later in the evening along with the Steamboat Immersion Orchestra.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Section leader Samuel Acosta-Pabley plays the violin as he performs Quartet in G Major, Op. 77, No. 1 by Franz Joseph Haydn with Kaela Pedersen in the foreground and Samantha Campbell and Natalia Craig-Ruegg, both not pictured, on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Steamboat Springs Middle School.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Natalia Craig-Ruegg plays the cello in a quartet during a rehearsal on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Steamboat Springs Middle School.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Mahala Wyant performs “Staedelil” with Ariana Ward, Madeline Murphy and Samuel Thomas on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at Steamboat Middle School.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Section leader Samantha Campbell, left, plays the violin with the Steamboat Springs High School Orchestra on Sunday, March 6, at Steamboat Springs Middle School. The high school and immersion orchestras played a concert later in the evening.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Harper Donnel plays the cello as she performs Mozart’s Quartet No. 8 in F Major with Alexa Murphy, Jessica Berg and Katerina Sharman on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Steamboat Springs Middle School.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Alexa Murphy, front, plays Mozart’s Quartet No. 8 in F Major with Jessica Berg in the background on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Steamboat Springs Middle School.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Liam Richardson rehearses with the Immersion Orchestra on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Steamboat Springs Middle School.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Kaleb Young plays the double bass with the Immersion Orchestra on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Steamboat Springs Middle School.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Conductor Ernest Richardson smiles as he leads the Steamboat Springs High School Orchestra on Sunday.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Springs High School and Immersion orchestras rehearse on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Steamboat Springs Middle School.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Springs High School and Immersion orchestras rehearse on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Steamboat Springs Middle School.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Springs High School and Immersion orchestras rehearse on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Steamboat Springs Middle School.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Springs High School and Immersion orchestras rehearse on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Steamboat Springs Middle School.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 
Galleries
See more