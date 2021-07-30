 PHOTOS: Routt County Search and Rescue works through training scenarios near Uranium Mine Trail | SteamboatToday.com
John F. Russell
  

Routt County Search and Rescue member Dan Gilchrist prepares a rope for a simulated rescue in steep terrain on cliffs just off the Uranium Mine Trail in Steamboat Springs on Friday. The sessions were led by instructor Jared Vilhauer from Ouray who was in town to prepare the local team for any rescue operations in steep terrain that would require rope work. (Photo by John F. Russell)

Members of the Routt County Search and Rescue took on a steep learning curve Friday while honing their rope skills in a special training session held in the steep terrain just off the Uranium Mine Trail near Fish Creek Falls. The lessons will continue Saturday and Sunday as training continues.

Routt County Search and Rescue member John Williams repels down the side of a cliff just off the Uranium Mine Trail in the Fish Creek Falls area during a ropes training session Friday afternoon. Members of the Routt County team worked through a number of scenarios to rescue a stranded climber. (Photo by John F. Russell)
Routt County Search and Rescue members Jody McGee and Max Strotbeck help prepare rope. (Photo by John F. Russell)
Routt County Search and Rescue members Ava Viatkus, left, and Krista Check-Hill examine ropes during the training. (Photo by John F. Russell)
Routt County Search and Rescue member Bobby Carlton repels down a steep cliff face during a training session Friday afternoon near the Uranium Mine Trail. (Photo by John F. Russell)

