PHOTOS: Routt County Search and Rescue works through training scenarios near Uranium Mine Trail
Members of the Routt County Search and Rescue took on a steep learning curve Friday while honing their rope skills in a special training session held in the steep terrain just off the Uranium Mine Trail near Fish Creek Falls. The lessons will continue Saturday and Sunday as training continues.
To reach John F. Russell, call 970-871-4209, email jrussell@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @Framp1966.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
PHOTOS: Routt County Search and Rescue works through training scenarios near Uranium Mine Trail
Members of the Routt County Search and Rescue took on a steep learning curve Friday while honing their rope skills in a special training session held in the steep terrain just off the Uranium Mine…