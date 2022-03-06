Photos: Mama Magnolia and the Sailors
What: Jarabe Mexicano with Steamboat Springs Middle School and Steamboat Mountain School
When: 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 9
Where: Strings Pavilion, 900 Strings Road, Steamboat
Info: The eclectic Mexican folk and reggae-cumbia ensemble coaches and mentors Steamboat Springs Middle School bands and the Steamboat Mountain School string orchestra, inspiring student self-confidence and increasing positive self-esteem through their residency. Event lasts approximately 70 minutes. The concert is free but RSVP tickets will be required. For more, StringsMusicFestival.com.
