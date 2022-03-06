 Photos: Mama Magnolia and the Sailors | SteamboatToday.com
Photos: Mama Magnolia and the Sailors

Megan Letts, lead singer and keys player for Mama Magnolia, plays on stage with the Steamboat Springs concert band on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the Strings Pavilion in Steamboat. After playing the WinterWonderGrass festival over the weekend, Mama Magnolia performed a concert with the high school’s jazz and concert bands through the Strings School Days program.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Kali Waldman, left, and George Slowey play the trumpet Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the Strings Pavilion in Steamboat while performing on stage with Mama Magnolia.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Guitarist Brandon Kolb jams out with Mama Magnolia on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the Strings Pavilion in Steamboat.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
George Redfern plays the tenor sax as the Steamboat Springs High School Jazz Band plays a number with Mama Magnolia on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the Strings Pavilion in Steamboat.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Drummer Chris Fisher keeps the rhythm as the Steamboat Springs High School Jazz Band performs with Mama Magnolia on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the Strings Pavilion in Steamboat.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Katherine Knapp plays the flute as the Steamboat Springs Concert Band performs with Mama Magnolia on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the Strings Pavilion in Steamboat.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
The Steamboat Springs High School Jazz Band plays a number with Mama Magnolia on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the Strings Pavilion. The performance was made possible by the Strings School Days program, which strives to build critical, curious and confident students through artist mentorships, multicultural programming and supportive classroom materials in three counties and all school districts in the Yampa Valley at no cost to the schools, students or teachers.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Megan Letts, lead vocalist for Mama Magnolia signs while performing Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Steamboat.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Strings School Days Free Concert

What: Jarabe Mexicano with Steamboat Springs Middle School and Steamboat Mountain School

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 9

Where: Strings Pavilion, 900 Strings Road, Steamboat

Info: The eclectic Mexican folk and reggae-cumbia ensemble coaches and mentors Steamboat Springs Middle School bands and the Steamboat Mountain School string orchestra, inspiring student self-confidence and increasing positive self-esteem through their residency. Event lasts approximately 70 minutes. The concert is free but RSVP tickets will be required. For more, StringsMusicFestival.com.

