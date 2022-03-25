 Photos: ‘Hollywood’ hits the ice in Steamboat on Saturday | SteamboatToday.com
Photos: ‘Hollywood’ hits the ice in Steamboat on Saturday

Madison Van Engelenhoven lands a jump during a rehearsal for the Steamboat Skating Club’s show, “Hollywood on Ice,” on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Howelsen Hill Ice Arena. The skating club will perform at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022. It will be the first time in three years the skaters have been able to perform in front of an audience on their home ice. The club is coached by Rachel McCormick and Kelli Standekar.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot and Today
Evelyn Sachs launches into the air as she rehearses for “New Girl,” a solo performance in the Steamboat Skating Club’s show, “Hollywood on Ice.” The club features ice skaters of all abilities and ambitions and the group will perform on Saturday, March 26, 2022.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Maya Fox and Cadence Pryke of the Steamboat Skating Club perform “Under the Sea” during a Thursday, March 26, 2022, dress rehearsal at Howelsen Hill Ice Arena.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Eliana Brown performs “Good Morning Baltimore” in a series of routines focused on the musical, “Hairspray,” during a rehearsal for the Steamboat Skating Club’s “Hollywood on Ice.”
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
From left, Erika Palmquist, Cadence Pryke, Barbara Saenz, Alexandra Rodriguez and Maya Fox lock arms as they stake in circles during a dress rehearsal of the Steamboat Skating Club on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Howelsen Hill Ice Arena. The club will perform the show, “Hollywood on Ice” at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 26. For some of the club’s skaters, this will be the first time they’ve performed in front of an audience.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
From left, Erika Palmquist, Inga Palmquist, Alexandra Rodriguez, and Barbara Saenz perform during a dress rehersal for the Steamboat Skating Club’s “Hollywood on Ice.” The performance will be Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Howelsen Hill Ice Arena.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today

