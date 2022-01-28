 Photos: Balloons take flight at Steamboat Springs Middle School | SteamboatToday.com
John F. Russell
  

On Friday, Jan. 28, sixth-graders at Steamboat Springs Middle School launched balloons they created in their science class into the cool mountain air. The event happens annually at the school and gives students a chance to get outside and see how the creations they made take flight.

On Jan. 28, 2022, Peyton Bender and Makenzie Sabet, as well Piper Mouttet (not shown), chase down the hot air balloon they created in their science class. The balloon launch, which involves filling the colorful paper balloons created by students with hot air, is a regular event at the school and helps teach the students about convection.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Bennett Colvin, a science teacher at Steamboat Springs Middle School, lights one for the air heaters prior to a balloon launch on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. It was a chance for students to test the hot air balloons they created and learn about convection at the same time. The launch is a yearly event at the school.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Sixth-grader Storm Berg watches a balloon climb into the cool mountain air near the Steamboat Springs Middle School on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. The balloon launch is a regular event at the school and helps teach the students about convection.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Sixth-graders Izzy Kelly and Vivian Sloop watch as their balloon climbs into the cool mountain air near Steamboat Springs Middle School on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Sixth-grader Roxy Jarrett takes a moment to get a selfie with a Yeti during a balloon launch Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Steamboat Springs Middle School.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

