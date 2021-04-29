Whatever the weather: Rise and shine

Katie Berning



STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — It is time to wake up my curiosity. Just as new leaves are unfurling, my inner 5-year-old needs to get up and stretch out. We have some exploring to do.

Winter was quiet and moved at a pace to suit the snowy nights and cold mornings. It welcomed me in to reflect and think intensely about my spirit and well-being. But I can see the daffodils that line my neighbor’s house. And I can hear the red-wing blackbirds trilling between seeds at my feeder.

Recently, I went out to camp by myself to wait out a mild case of COVID-19 and my quarantine (don’t worry, I didn’t stop for supplies or see a single person the whole time thanks to the expanse of Moffat County). I needed to shake off the tired blues of being isolated. I needed to awaken myself for exploring and adventure.

I started small, stretched out on my belly and watched bugs make the great, rocky traverse from one side to the other side of my line of sight. I saw a titmouse bounce around my camp. Then I got curious and hiked to the high point near my camp. After the quick, 15-minute hike, I was warmed and thirsty. I could feel my curiosity urging me forward.

I am grateful to wonder about nature. It draws me closer and syncs me up with our public lands and outdoor spaces. I can get lost in field guides, but nothing is as satisfying as experiencing it deep in the backcountry, whether it’s identifying wildflowers or a too-close-for-comfort encounter with a bighorn sheep (scary but unforgettable).

I had spent so much time this winter nurturing my soul, that it is now time to nurture my curiosity. Time to let this little adventurer bloom and grow. With that comes more attention to movement and getting my body ready to carry a heavy pack up switchbacks or pedal my bike up steep pitches so I can satiate that curiosity.

With my antsy inner 5-year-old stirring, I need to focus on being in the moment and appreciating this mud season. There will be more snow, trails will be too wet to hike and I might lock into my skis another time or two. Time to appreciate the new calves, the tulips pushing out of the ground and the yoga that the drizzly days bring.

It’s my hope to make the most of mud season by taking advantage of smaller lines at the grocery store, while also planning out a summer full of adventure with my vaccinated family and friends and my inner curious adventurer.

Get curious. Make some adventure plans. But don’t rush through the calm before the summer storm of visitors and vacations. There is still so much to enjoy as spring transitions (sometimes too quickly) into summer.

Katie Berning is the print production manager for Steamboat Pilot & Today under Colorado Mountain New Media.