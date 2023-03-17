Sarah Coleman: Every silver lining has a touch of gray

So much gray lately — where are you Mr. Sunshine?!

Here are five healthy and happy tips on how to get out of a mid-winter, gray-day slump, and how to find the silver lining in just about everything.

Go outside — No matter what, the fresh air will help. The silver lining is fresh air helps boost our immune system.

Add color to your life — Throw on a fun pair of socks or a colorful accent because a little bit of color can go a long way. The silver lining is you will most likely make someone else smile too.

Offer up some help — By helping others, we brighten everyone’s day. The silver lining is a win-win.

Eat a piece of fruit — Get a natural sugar rush. The silver lining is health-boosting antioxidants, plus a snack. Who doesn’t love a snack?

Do a burpee — Simply moving your body releases endorphins that will boost your mood. The silver lining is there’s no need to tell you.

Deep thought for the day: When something good happens make note of it. If you consciously notice, emphasize and amplify the positive, you will shift your entire perspective.

This can really help on our darker days — both mentally and physically. This doesn’t mean ignoring or pushing away the dark; it just means opening up to the light.

Sunny days are always ahead. Be kind. Do your burpees. Try to find the silver lining — it may be in the last place you look — then pay it forward.

Sarah Coleman is a wellness and recovery coach at Foundry Steamboat, a personal trainer and fitness coach at Steamboat Fit, a CrossFitter, a food connoisseur, meal prep chef and an outdoor enthusiast everywhere.