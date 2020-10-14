Opinion: Longtime local seeking re-election

Doug Monger (Home country U.S.)

John F. Russell

I am a fourth generation Routt County native with great-grandparents homesteading at the confluence of the Elk and Yampa rivers in 1885.

I am a graduate of Steamboat High School and a graduate of University of Northern Colorado Business with a degree in business/finance/accounting. I am a lifelong rancher while also holding jobs as an office manager, construction worker, equipment operator and 10 years being a successful racehorse trainer.

I have been your county commissioner since January 2001. My family runs a 200-mother cow/calf operation near Hayden, and we lease summer pastures around the county for grazing and continued agriculture.

My wife and I have three children, all of whom are married and accomplished adults, with my son continuing the successful tradition of Monger Cattle Co.

As your Routt County commissioner, I have been a statewide and regional leader representing our great county. I have served as president of Colorado Counties, have been honored as a 2011 Lifetime Distinguished Commissioner, chair of Western District and chair of numerous working committees. I have served on and led numerous boards including Upper Yampa Water, Colorado River District, Wildland Fire Council, Associated Governments of Northwest Colorado, Colorado Water and Power Development Authority, Colorado Water Congress, Yampa White Green River Roundtable and many others.

Doug Monger is the unaffiliated incumbent candidate for Routt County Commissioner District 2.