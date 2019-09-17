Michele Meyer: SBT GRVL team worked well with local landowners

On behalf of Community Agriculture Alliance, we would like to thank and recognize the Steamboat Gravel team for a successful first event and their commitment to community support.

In its inaugural year, the SBT GRVL race demonstrated their values by putting on a sustainable, community orientated event. Over the years, Community Agriculture Alliance has worked with several groups to help facilitate a dialogue in the community between cyclists and agriculture. The main goal is safety for both groups and an increased awareness of shared use on our county gravel roads.

From the beginning of their planning, SBT GRVL worked to connect with local agriculture. They worked to communicate with the over 700 landowners along the race course and produced an informative series of short videos for riders. They worked with a local rancher for one of the videos that demonstrated what to do if cyclists came upon cattle on the county roads.

This pre-race information and their website included education about local agriculture, our heritage and what riders would be seeing along the county roads.

Their commitment to doing the right thing, a dedication to safety and open communication helped make this event a true success. Community Agriculture Alliance is also sincerely appreciative of their community support, which included a generous donation of $5,000 to support Community Agriculture Alliance programs in our community.

Thank you to the entire SBT GRVL team for their hard work in making this event a true success.

Michele Meyer

Community Agriculture Alliance executive director