LTE: When do we put the kids first?

I want to put my last month into perspective. Wednesday I had to once again tell my child she could not go to school. A child who in the past two and a half weeks has been in school twice. She missed the first full week.

Is she sick? No. Has she been sick? No. She is healthy, but in the span of three and a half weeks, she will attend school in person two times. That’s it. In the span of less than a month she will be quarantined 20 days. The CDC and Colorado government recommend and want her in school.

This system is broken. You can’t vaccinate teachers and the most vulnerable, wear masks and still quarantine kids who are healthy. Where is our democracy? Where do we get to choose? Why don’t we have options?

For example: “Your child might have been exposed to COVID. The infected child will return to school on (date). We are letting you know and giving the option of sending your child to school if he/she is feeling well since we will still be following protocol. Keep in mind they can develop the virus. If you choose to keep your child at home, he/she will still receive instruction.”

Here is another angle. What is going to happen once all adults have been vaccinated that want to be? Are we still going to quarantine these kids? Reports I have seen have shown the majority of children are not getting seriously ill. Who will we be protecting? Have you considered this?

Eagle county isn’t quarantining school kids anymore. You know why? Because the teachers are 100% vaccinated, just like ours. They have more ski resorts than we do and more tourists, but they are keeping their kids in school because the teachers are vaccinated and they are wearing masks.

What is the limit for Steamboat School District? Who is fighting for these kids? My other child is worried that the middle school is also going to quarantine more now that they are full time. If his class is quarantined he misses soccer games and practices, hurting his team and friends.

Finally do you have children? At this point if you haven’t crushed a child’s day and social/emotional well-being by telling them they can’t leave the house for 10 days, you just don’t get it.

Jennifer Baptiste

Steamboat Springs