Lisa Adams: Serving kids is why I teach

I teach because I believe in every child.

I believe when kids feel safe, loved and valued, they feel grounded self worth.

When kids believe in themselves, they can be courageous, find their voices, and shine. Luckily, we live in a special town with smart, dedicated, special teachers and staff who each have their why for working with students.

My husband and I have lived and taught in this valley for the past twenty years, and we have seen first hand the growth of our district. As we head into the season of Thanksgiving I’d like to thank Steamboat Springs for investing in itself and voting for education. 4A passed by a strong majority, and this is a step in the right direction to fund teacher and support staff’s underserved salaries. Also, with the passing of 4B and 4C our community has shown a commitment for viable spaces for students and educators. Now we have an opportunity as a community to stay engaged with the building process.

Thank you again to friends, colleagues and community members. A special thanks to Geoff Petis, Marcia Martin, Steve Mantean, Jess Reagan, Anna White, Deirdre Boyd, John Quinn, Brandon La Chance, Yes 2 Education Steamboat Campaign Committee, Dr. Meeks, our administrators, our school board, the Advisory Committees which entailed thirty plus members of the staff and community, and for fellow teachers, parents and community members who spoke up at board meetings, wrote letters, and knocked on doors. This education campaign was a true testament to the value our community places on education and the power of collective efficacy. When organizations get curious about and align with their whys, inspiration and positive change can happen. Thank you Steamboat, serving kids is why we teach.

Lisa Adams

Steamboat Springs