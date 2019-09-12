Thank you, UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center

To all of the nurses, doctors, X-ray technicians, support staff and anyone else involved in my care at UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center — you have all been absolutely wonderful!

My soul has been eased by your care as you have all eased my body’s pain.

I keep trying to write this letter, and I keep getting interrupted by more accidents. After my first hip surgery, which was perfectly executed, you all were there to help me get back on my feet, then once more for my back surgery and now, again, for my second hip replacement.

I just want to thank you all for being so wonderful. Please, forgive me for not having written this sooner. You are all more than appreciated.

Katie Davidson