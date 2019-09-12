Celebrate National Assisted Living Week at The Haven

When you first walk into The Haven, you cannot help but be struck by its charm: the smiling and personable staff, residents playing cards in the dining area, home-cooked meals three times a day, the beautiful mountain setting and people treating each other like family. Our small size allows us to take the time to get to know each of our residents and tailor our care and interactions to their unique personality and needs.

We are a quaint, 20 bed residence for seniors over the age of 55 who do not require skilled nursing care, but who no longer can, or want, to live alone. The decision to move to assisted living is one of the more difficult decisions a person makes in their lifetime, and we support our residents through this every step of the way. Here at The Haven, we promote independence and meaningful interactions for all of our residents; this is their home, and we are here to assist when needed. Our staff go above and beyond daily to add personal touches that bring joy and connection for our residents in a family-like atmosphere that welcomes you as soon as you walk in our door.

We encourage all members of the community to come visit us and be a part of what makes The Haven so special. This week is National Assisted Living Week, which is a perfect time to come take a tour, have a meal, play a game, volunteer and get to know us. We have been serving seniors in the Yampa Valley for 23 years, and it is truly an honor to continue to provide genuine and compassionate care while meeting the needs of our aging community. Plus, we have a lot of fun while doing it.

Adrienne Idsal, director

The Haven Assisted Living