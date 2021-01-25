Letter: Your chance to help save the world

In the first two days in the Oval Office, old Joe eliminated thousands of American jobs with the promise to save the world from the climate change that has been occurring for eons.

You can do your part by pushing to close all ski areas. None of these ski areas produce any beneficial product and waste great amounts of energy and resources.

First, most ski areas clear the timber by clear cutting, leaving huge scars that can be seen for miles. Now the water runs off the land instead of being absorbed into the soil. Much wildlife habitat is destroyed. It takes huge amounts of resources to first build and then huge amounts of energy to operate the lifts let alone heat all the empty houses and thaw the sidewalks for second-home owners, plus all the fuel that is wasted to bring the people to the area and the employees to work each day.

These areas are built where often severe winter conditions persist. Relocating all the employees to a more moderate climate would save lots of energy.

Of course, all of old Joe’s supporters will most likely recycle their vehicles that use fossil fuels because they would not want to be considered hypocrites.

Since all the employees would not be needed at the ski area, that would open housing for the thousands of folks that old Joe invited from other countries to come and get a handout and bring diseases to our country.

Once the ski areas are gone and the land reclaimed, there would be more wildlife for the wolves to eat. Just look at the possibilities.

Mike Lederhause

McCoy