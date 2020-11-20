Letter: Yampa Valley High School is making a difference

We would like to express our heartfelt thanks to all the people in our community who have contributed to the founding and continued success of the Yampa Valley High School here in Steamboat Springs. We are so grateful that our mountain community has an alternative high school that welcomes students who thrive in smaller classrooms, believes in all student’s abilities to achieve success and supports them in all areas of their lives.

For the past two years, our daughter has had the privilege of attending Yampa Valley, and it has been a game changer for her education and personal growth. All of the staff and teachers over the past two years have worked tirelessly to serve the many bright and creative students who have passed through its doors.

A special thank you to principal and teacher Karla Setter, math and science teacher Mimi Moll and counselor Amanda Lee for doing great things every day for our students. You are making an amazing contribution and difference in our students’ lives, and we applaud you.

Silas and Peggy Axtell

Steamboat Springs