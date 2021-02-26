Letter: Xavier Becerra is the right choice for US Secretary of Health and Human Services

President-elect Joe Biden’s nomination of Xavier Becerra to be the Secretary of Health and Human Services is our best hope for the federal government to bring down health care costs and expand public health services and affordable health insurance options to our entire population.

Becerra has been California’s attorney general since 2017. He sees the big picture of special interests controlling our health care. He has a wealth of experience taking on a health care industry that focuses too much on profits. He wants answers as to how hospitals can keep raising their prices without raising the quality of their services. He fights against big hospitals gobbling up smaller hospitals, creating ever-higher health care costs by gaining “market power” and monopolizing health care.

He will have none of it and has won cases against huge health care conglomerates in California. He has taken on Big Pharma around the opioid crisis, and he has defended the Affordable Care Act at the Supreme Court. He has demonstrated that he can be America’s attorney general for health care, defending the American people against overly expensive health care.

We don’t need a doctor to head Health and Human Services. We need someone exactly like Mr. Becerra. Biden has picked the right person for this moment.

Mayling Simpson

Steamboat Springs