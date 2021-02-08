Letter: Where is the Republican outcry?

Based on opinion polls, I honestly don’t understand the majority of the Republican Party. What does the party actually stand for? On Jan. 6, after being incited by the President, a large, well armed mob, intent on preventing the constitutional process of verifying the results of the electoral college, invaded the Capitol, killed Brian Sicknik, injured others and did extensive damage to national treasures. It was an attack on the Constitutional process and American democracy.

Yet, there is no outcry by Republicans in Washington or the party at large demanding serious legal action against the mob or its leader. Why? Forty-seven senators, before hearing the evidence, signed an agreement to vote against impeachment of the insurrection’s leader. Why?

Why is it acceptable to violently attack the constitution’s provisions, but unconstitutional to punish the person who instigated the violence? Questions of constitutionality normally are judged by the Supreme Court. Why not now?

Despite failure in numerous court actions, Republicans continue to cry that the election was fraudulent. Yet, the Republican-led Senate has never attempted to hold public hearings looking into the charges. They have at their disposal the means to prove or disprove the case. Yet, they haven’t. Why?

On social media Republican leaders and rank and file have accused the assault of the Capitol on people who were not there, for example Black Lives Matter, but violent conservative groups that were there are held in high esteem. Why? Why are lies considered truth and truth considered lies?

Why are people who are proud patriots destroying the Constitution of the United States and the nation they love? This is not politics as usual. The Jan. 6 invasion intending to halt or alter the constitutional process was the most serious attack on the government of the United States since the Civil War.

Paul Bonnifield

Yampa