Letter: When we work together, we are stronger

Dear staff, parents and community,

The Steamboat Springs School District Board of Education wanted to take this opportunity to communicate with our community in this time of unprecedented change in all of our lives. Since we started working together in November, we have witnessed time and time again what incredible staff, students, and parents we have in our district and in our community at-large. The response to the coronavirus crisis last week is no exception. We have read emails and text messages, taken calls and heard countless stories of how everyone is connecting, reaching out, helping, identifying needs, solving problems and supporting one another.

It goes without saying that what we are experiencing at this time comes with no specific directions. There is no perfect guide for exactly how we are to handle the myriad of situations we are all facing. The one thing we do know is that when we work together, we are stronger. We are abundantly grateful for your patience, kindness, connectedness, and we appreciate each of you.

The Board is currently reading ​”Dare to Lead” ​by Brené Brown, and her message resonates with us in saying: “The courage to be vulnerable is not about winning or losing; it’s about the courage to show up when you can’t predict or control the outcome.”

During this time of great uncertainty, questions will come up, and we will have issues to solve, but our sincere hope and intention is to continue working with one another to help address these needs. We thank you for staying connected, and we are grateful to be a part of such an incredible community of citizens who are committed to helping one another for the betterment of our community. We hope to grow and adapt together — and ultimately become stronger in these unknown times.

With sincerest gratitude,

Kelly Latterman

Lara Craig

Katy Lee

Kim Brack

Chresta Brinkman