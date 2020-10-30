Letter: What do we have to lose?

There is only space for a brief overview, but I hope you will add these to your thinking when you vote:

• Millions (23 million) may lose their health care with no replacement in sight.

• Fifty to 129 million (19% to 50%) can be denied coverage for preexisting conditions.

• Eight million+ who have had COVID-19 may be considered to have a preexisting condition.

• Children up to 26 may not be able to be part of their parents’ health insurance.

• Women may once again be charged more for medical insurance than men.

• For women, the right to control our own bodies may be gone.

• The still unpassed Equal Rights Amendment may be scrapped for good.

• Social Security could be gone before the end of this decade.

• Benefits for widows/widowers and children of deceased workers may disappear.

• Benefits for the disabled may disappear within a few years (estimate is three years).

• Transgender and gay rights may be rolled back.

• The right to love who you love may be rolled back.

• Workers could lose their right to form or join a union.

• Workers could lose their right to collective bargaining.

• Large swaths of public land will no longer be available for our enjoyment.

• Expect earth’s temperature and sea levels to continue to rise.

• Glaciers will continue to shrink.

• Drilling will be allowed in the Arctic Refuge.

• Controls on carbon dioxide emissions for power plants and vehicles will be further relaxed.

• Wildlife protections and critical habitat protections will continue to be degraded.

• The Endangered Species Act will continue to be weakened.

• DACA recipients risk being deported.

• Mail delivery will slow down as rates increase.

• We may all lose Saturday mail delivery or go to two days a week only.

• The free press may no longer be available without subscription.

• NPR, public radio/television and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting may go away.

• The National Endowment for the Arts may be defunded.

• The National Endowment for the Humanities may be defunded.

• Giant corporations will continue to pay few taxes.

• Billionaires will continue to pay few taxes.

• Our right to peaceful protest may be increasingly curtailed

• Our faith in our democracy will continue to be undermined.

Our Republican elected representatives and the current administration are compromising all of the above items that we take for granted. Think about what is important to you and what you have to lose when you vote.

Linda Delaney

Steamboat Springs