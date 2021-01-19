Letter: What about approval ratings for Congress?

Much has been noted about President Trump’s current approval rating — approximately 35% to 40% approve of his actions. Little has been noted about the 535 members of Congress and their current approval rating. Approximately 15% to 20% approve of their actions.

Trump is at an all-time, shameful low. Congress is well beyond shameful. And, has been that way for at least the last 15 years. Perhaps we should be focusing more on the failures of the U.S. Congress to perform?

Chris Ricks

North Routt