Letter: What about approval ratings for Congress?
Much has been noted about President Trump’s current approval rating — approximately 35% to 40% approve of his actions. Little has been noted about the 535 members of Congress and their current approval rating. Approximately 15% to 20% approve of their actions.
Trump is at an all-time, shameful low. Congress is well beyond shameful. And, has been that way for at least the last 15 years. Perhaps we should be focusing more on the failures of the U.S. Congress to perform?
Chris Ricks
North Routt
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Letter: What about approval ratings for Congress?
Much has been noted about President Trump’s current approval rating — approximately 35% to 40% approve of his actions. Little has been noted about the 535 members of Congress and their current approval rating. Approximately…