Letter: ‘We’re better with beef’

Routt County has long been grounded in agriculture, specifically cattle production. In fact, by 1913 more cattle were shipped from the Steamboat Springs railyard than any other single point in the United States.

Routt County pastures are uniquely composed of high protein grasslands, because of our cool, crisp nights complimented by the warm, dry summer days of Routt County’s 56-day growing season, which allow cattle to enjoy healthy, sustainable growth here. Many of these meadows have been ranched for over 100 years, passed down from one generation to the next.

Locals and visitors alike value our wide, open vistas and appreciate views that have not changed as quickly as other places in Colorado. Not only do ranch families conserve and preserve natural landscapes and support wildlife habitat, these are the same people that established and continue to serve on community organizations — school and museum boards, fire districts, county commission — and volunteer for our nonprofits — 4-H, Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club, Steamboat Springs Chamber — year after year after year.

Even our ski area was established by a few cattle ranchers in the 1960s. And while there may be more condos than cows these days, we acknowledge that agriculture and development growth have coexisted here for decades.

Ag Appreciation Week is quickly approaching, and Routt County Cattlewomen invite you to celebrate our western heritage. If you purchase any beef product from a restaurant, grocer, local producer or online market in Routt County from March 20 to 28, then you are eligible to enter a chance drawing. We are giving away several bundles of locally grown and produced beef from our own ranches to the winners. Email a copy of your beef receipt to RCCWscholarship@gmail.com by midnight Sunday, March 28, to enter. Winners will be contacted via email by April 1. We look forward to sharing the fruits of our labor with you.

Thank you for your continued support of our family Routt County ranches; we’re better with beef.

Routt County CattleWomen