Letter: We’re #1

I’m not talking the Olympics. I’m talking Florida and Texas and Arkansas and other “red states” when talking about new COVID cases and deaths. Florida and Texas are 30% themselves, but the brilliant minds from the GOP are insisting on Americans’ rights and freedoms.

Apparently, somewhere in the Constitution, our forefathers included the right to die, through ignorance, and the freedom to infect others with deadly viruses, through superstitions of life-saving vaccinations and masks. I’m sure Franklin and Washington thought it more important to go to a bar amid a pandemic instead of staying safe. Those party boys.

Maybe the GOP mensa candidates, like McCarthy, Cruz, DeSantis, Paul, Greene, etal, have an ulterior motive, long-range thinkers that they are. If they stop the safeguards and America has to go back to shutting down, then the work that the CDC and the present administration have done for medical and economic recovery will disappear.

Known fact: dead people can’t work. So then they can blame Biden and the leftist Dems.

I’m sure they hope they can accomplish this Plan A by the 2022 midterms or definitely the 2024 election. Take back both legislatures and the White House. And brilliant, patriotic minds that they are, if that can’t quite get it done, go to Plan B.

Plan B is simple. Knowing no GOP majority in Congress or a GOP president is possible if every American who is eligible to vote can vote, then pass laws to kill the most basic right any democracy gives its citizens. Kill the vote.

Plans A and B are their last great hope. A free and equal America does not fit into those plans, though.

God, please, please bless America.

Ken Collins

Oak Creek