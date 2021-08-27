Letter: Welcome to new school employees, leadership

The Steamboat Springs Board of Education would like to officially welcome Rick Elertson, Dr. Jennifer Malouf and 68 additional new employees to our Steamboat Springs school family.

Rick joins us from Boulder Valley as the new Steamboat Springs High School principal, and Jennifer, who has been helping us prepare this past year, opens Sleeping Giant School as their new principal this fall.

Our other newcomers will be filling much-needed positions from transportation, food services, maintenance and operations to paraprofessionals, counseling, and teaching. We are happy to welcome to our incredible team those new to Steamboat to our district and our community.

We look forward to another challenging but promising year of developing rigorous academic experiences, relevant real-world connections, and relationships that influence a lifetime for our students.

Sincerely,

Kim Brack, Chresta Brinkman, Lara Craig, Kelly Latterman, Katy Lee

Steamboat Springs Board of Education