Letter: Welcome to new school employees, leadership
The Steamboat Springs Board of Education would like to officially welcome Rick Elertson, Dr. Jennifer Malouf and 68 additional new employees to our Steamboat Springs school family.
Rick joins us from Boulder Valley as the new Steamboat Springs High School principal, and Jennifer, who has been helping us prepare this past year, opens Sleeping Giant School as their new principal this fall.
Our other newcomers will be filling much-needed positions from transportation, food services, maintenance and operations to paraprofessionals, counseling, and teaching. We are happy to welcome to our incredible team those new to Steamboat to our district and our community.
We look forward to another challenging but promising year of developing rigorous academic experiences, relevant real-world connections, and relationships that influence a lifetime for our students.
Sincerely,
Kim Brack, Chresta Brinkman, Lara Craig, Kelly Latterman, Katy Lee
Steamboat Springs Board of Education
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Letter: Welcome to new school employees, leadership
The Steamboat Springs Board of Education would like to officially welcome Rick Elertson, Dr. Jennifer Malouf and 68 additional new employees to our Steamboat Springs school family.