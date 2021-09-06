Letter: Wear proper gear when riding bikes
First, let me say I love bikes, mopeds, etc. I have been riding from about age 6 on. This is about safety.
Everyone who rides needs to know what happens to you when you crash, especially with no helmet, no gloves, no long pants and flip-flops at 20 to 25 mph. So in sequence, your hands get hurt badly, then your face, then your knees and feet.
Go try this — buy a cantaloupe, get on your bike and go 20 mph, hold the cantaloupe and drop it. Yep, that’s why you need to wear the proper gear.
Tom Cody
Steamboat Springs
