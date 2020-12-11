Letter: Wear a mask, prevent community spread

We are a family of five — two kids at Mountain Village Montessori Charter School and one at Steamboat Springs Middle School — who recently tested positive for COVID-19. We want to share our story to prevent further community spread.

We have been diligent in our decision making and have prioritized keeping the school open and our community safe in every decision we’ve made. I’m a community health nurse and feel a deep obligation to do our part to stop/slow the COVID spread.

Prior to getting sick, we canceled holiday plans, canceled a desert trip and limited any interaction outside our family to outdoor activities (i.e., skiing and sledding). We spent the entire Thanksgiving break with only our immediate family. We’ve been very consistent in our habits — going to the grocery store and occasionally into retail shops to look for specific items. Obviously always wearing a mask and using hand sanitizer when we return to the car.

Last week, my husband came down with a cold — slight runny nose and minor cough. No fever. No chills. No bodyaches. No sore throat. No change in taste or smell. No difficulty breathing. He felt better the next day. We thought nothing of it. We decided to get him tested as an afterthought. We asked ourselves, “What was the likelihood-we don’t see anyone, haven’t gathered in months and always wear masks?”

When his test result was positive, we were shocked. But where? How? We learned a lot of people are picking it up in unsuspecting places like the grocery store — the virus is prolific right now. To reiterate, we have no idea where he picked it up. He has not been indoors with anyone outside of our immediate family, other than at the grocery store and running quick in-and-out errands.

Because we thought my husband had a cold, he didn’t isolate in the basement. Without isolation, we were all exposed to COVID. Our symptoms have been minor, but we feel awful to have put our community and teachers in the position of having to quarantine for the next 14 days.

If anyone in your family has any cold symptoms or “feels off,” please stay home, keep your kids at home and get tested. Please don’t send your kids to school or go out in public until you have the test results. And continue to follow Routt County Public Health guidelines. Practice social distancing. Wear a mask. Wash your hands. Don’t gather.

Brittney Wilburn

Steamboat Springs