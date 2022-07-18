Letter: We will cherish our time in Steamboat, Routt County

Dear Routt County and surrounding area, I have worked at the Verizon retail stores here in Steamboat since March 2016. This Friday, July 22, will be my last day. I have had the opportunity to meet and help thousands of residents and visitors. From the very beginning of my career I committed myself to selling with honesty and integrity. I’ve stuck with that commitment and I am proud of myself for that.

Thank you to everyone that gave me the chance to help them. I have learned many valuable skills working this job. I am incredibly grateful for my time at the stores. If it weren’t for the continued support of my returning customers and the consistent flow of referrals over the years I wouldn’t have been able to support my family. Thank you for your business, and thank you for your support.

Working at the Verizon stores in town over these last several years has helped me feel like a valuable member of the community. I love making personal connections with others and this job gave me a chance to do that regularly. I will miss my “regulars” (Especially you Vanda) and I will miss welcoming newcomers to the valley.

I truly got tremendous pleasure in helping everyone with their technical troubles, bill concerns, and setting up new devices. Many of my interactions led to conversations about music, travel, family, and the world around us. I will miss this banter with you all. Thank you.

Steamboat and Oak Creek have been home for nearly 10 years for me. I feel very fortunate for being able to live in this amazing place for so long. The winds are taking me and my family to Maine to be closer to family. I know the blessing of the valley (It’s not a curse!) will bring me back one day in one form or another. If you want to reach out to say hi or ask me a tech question- E-mail at TimThePhoneGuy970@gmail.com .

Tim Miller,

Steamboat Springs