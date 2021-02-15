Letter: We should be proud of Lauren Boebert for protecting right to bear arms
Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District covers nearly half the land mass — 50,000 square miles — of all of Colorado and includes 29 counties. The population of 756,000 is 65% urban (491,400) and 35% rural (264,600). The two largest cities are Pueblo at 111,000 and Grand Junction at 62,000.
With large tracts of mountainous and agricultural lands in the district, it is plain to see that rural residents cannot solely rely on law enforcement to arrive quickly in the event of an emergency. Given the recent rise in homicides in Denver (highest since 1981) and the events in Oak Creek, we should all be proud of and support our 3rd District Congresswoman Lauren Boebert for having the courage to stand up against those in Washington, D.C., who would take away our right to bear arms for self defense.
Don Kosnik
Hayden
