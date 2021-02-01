Letter: We need inspired leadership in response to COVID-19
Over the last several months we have found it very difficult to read about our county’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Frankly, the Routt County commissioners and medical officer have failed to protect our community while also falling to provide enough supports for the workers of the county. With infection counts soaring, we all have read county remarks such as”we all know what we have to do.“
Clearly, we either don’t know what to do or we do know what to do, and we we don’t want to do it. The statements from our local government that the waves of community spread during the holidays and post holidays is due to local residents refusing to follow COVID-19 protocols and best practices is most likely and unfortunately highly erroneous.
Many health care professionals who work in our community hospital or in private practice, plus friends of ours who are restaurant owners, believe that our county is saturated with well-to-do part-time residents and tourists who are coming to town for months at a time, working remotely and hiring chefs and household staff, throwing weekly parties for themselves and their well-heeled friends who have also come to our town to escape city life.
We need inspired leadership that can be bold and bring to fruition thoughtful community decisions that balance the need to keep all our community members safe, keep businesses open and get students back to school full time, with their parents able to focus on work. This we are not getting in our county.
Michael and Sara Craig-Scheckman
Steamboat Springs
